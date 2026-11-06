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Florida's cold weather myths: What Mom got right

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:29 AM EST

Can going outside with wet hair really make you sick? What about getting caught in a chilly Florida rain shower—or breathing in that cool nighttime air?
For generations, families have warned that getting cold or wet can lead to illness. But what does science actually say? It turns out there's a surprising connection between cold air and your body's ability to fight respiratory viruses.

Researchers have discovered that cooler temperatures can weaken some of the nose's natural antiviral defenses. Meanwhile, turning on the heat, breathing dry indoor air and gathering in crowded spaces can create additional challenges during cold and flu season.

And what about Florida's favorite remedy—orange juice? Can extra vitamin C really cure a cold? Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson separates fact from fiction and explains what Floridians should know as cooler weather arrives.

Health experts say your best protection against seasonal respiratory illnesses is still relatively simple: wash your hands frequently, improve indoor ventilation, stay home when you're sick and keep recommended vaccinations current. And if you're running the heater during a Florida cold snap, the EPA recommends keeping indoor humidity between 30 and 50 percent to help maintain a healthy indoor environment.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
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