© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Egypt's beloved breakfast is a fava bean duo with ancient roots

NPR | By Aya Batrawy
Published August 30, 2026 at 8:45 AM EDT
Nasser Al Fayoumi food cart and restaurant in downtown Cairo. Thousands of affordable ful and taamiya dishes and sandwiches are served daily here.
Aya Batrawy
/
NPR
Nasser Al Fayoumi food cart and restaurant in downtown Cairo. Thousands of affordable ful and taamiya dishes and sandwiches are served daily here.

Updated October 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT

Marwa Ezzat and Maha Daqaq enjoyed breakfast at Nasser Al Fayoumi — an unassuming food cart and small shop in downtown Cairo with metal chairs and tables on the street. Their breakfast of choice: taamiya. They're crunchy donut hole-sized bites that are nearly identical to falafel — except these are made of fava beans, not chickpeas.

Nasser Al Fayoumi is a food cart and small shop in downtown Cairo.
Aya Batrawy / NPR
Nasser Al Fayoumi is a food cart and small shop in downtown Cairo.

For millions of Egyptians, taamiya is a staple food that pairs with ful medames, a mashed fava bean dish.

This classic duo — one creamy and zesty, the other dry and crispy — is known locally as ful wi taamiya.

Fava beans have been in Egypt for millennia. A version of these beans were depicted being served in symbolic offerings to Ancient Egyptian gods some three thousand years ago.

21-year-old Yousef Ahmed fries taamiya at a food cart in Cairo.
Aya Batrawy / NPR
21-year-old Yousef Ahmed fries taamiya at a food cart in Cairo.

These days, 21-year-old Yousef Ahmed mashes up fava beans into a paste of herbs and spices — cilantro, dill, cumin — to make taamiya at the food cart. Presiding over a cauldron of oil, he makes more than 4,000 of these golden fried-balls a day.

At Ahmed's cart, one order of ful wi taamiya costs 10 Egyptian pounds — that's 20 cents. With a third of Egyptians living in poverty, on just a few dollars a day, this is a breakfast to fuel the people.

Dhanika Pineda adapted this story for the web.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batraway is an NPR International Correspondent based in Dubai.
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details
Add as Preferred Source