Three Atlantic disturbances being monitored, but none pose a direct threat

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas of disturbed weather across the Atlantic Ocean for possible tropical development, but none of the systems pose a direct threat to Florida.

One of the disturbances is located north of Bermuda, while the other two tropical waves are well east of the Caribbean islands in the central and eastern Atlantic.

Despite the appearance of a ramp up of tropical activity, conditions still remain unfavorable for significant development from any of the three systems.

Disturbance north of Bermuda

The disturbance that is closest to Florida is located north of Bermuda and is moving eastward across the open Atlantic.

The NHC has given the region a low chance of development as it moves in the general direction of Europe.

While the disorganized disturbance is currently over warm water, by Thursday, the area of low pressure will be over water temperatures that are considered to be too cool for tropical development.

None of the major computer forecast models show significant development of the feature, and it is expected to remain only a marine interest.

Tropical wave in the central Atlantic

A second area being monitored by NHC forecasters is located roughly halfway between the Lesser Antilles and the African coastline.

The feature is fairly broad, and the NHC has given the area a low chance of development.

Forecast models show the disturbance encountering increasing upper-level winds by the end of the week, which will make conditions hostile for tropical cyclone formation.

Islands throughout the Caribbean are suffering through significant drought conditions, so any enhanced rainfall from the disturbance would be welcome news.

Hostile conditions for tropical cyclones are common during El Nino events and is why the Caribbean Sea is often called the 'hurricane graveyard.'

Tropicaltidbits.com Map showing hostile upper level winds across the Atlantic.

Tropical wave off African coast

The third area being monitored by the NHC is located off the African coast, but it has the best chance of development as it works its way westward.

NHC forecasters have given the disturbance a medium chance of development as it moves into the central Atlantic.

However, similar to other features this season, it too will face obstacles such as dry air and hostile upper-level winds.

If the disturbance is able to survive through both of the factors, it has the best chance of becoming Cristobal over the next week or two.

Even if the disturbance becomes a tropical cyclone, significant troughing off the Eastern Seaboard will likely serve as a mechanism to turn the system northward, safely away from the Lower 48.

Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies / University of Wisconsin-Madison Map showing the Saharan Air Layer across the Atlantic basin.

The increased tropical activity serves as a reminder that the Atlantic basin hurricane season is approaching its climatological peak on Sept. 10.

Roughly two-thirds of all Atlantic tropical cyclone activity occurs between Aug. 20 and Oct. 10 when sea surface temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere are at their warmest levels of the year.