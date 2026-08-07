Dangerous rip currents could affect weekend plans for beachgoers

Dangerous rip currents are expected at Florida’s Atlantic beaches this weekend. Forecasters at the National Weather Service have issued Rip Current Statements from Fernandina Beach all the way to the Gold Coast due to favorable weather conditions for rip currents. Beachgoers are urged to check conditions before entering the water.

GFS wave heights by Friday evening on August 7th, 2026.

Higher wave heights are also expected along Atlantic beaches, especially from Jacksonville to Fort Pierce this weekend. High waves can increase both the occurrence and strength of rip currents. Throughout Friday evening, waves heights may range between four and six feet. These waves will also create hazardous boating conditions, particularly for smaller vessels. Boaters are urged to check local conditions before leaving the shore. By Saturday afternoon, wave heights could still be between four and five feet tall, posing these same hazards.

How to escape a rip current.

Rip currents can form near jetties, piers, and even in sandbars. They can pull away even the strongest swimmers; if you do get swept into a current, swim parallel to the shore. Do not swim against the current. Listen to beach patrol and look for any beach flag warnings. If you are in doubt about your safety or your swimming ability, don’t enter the water.