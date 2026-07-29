How people with disabilities are contending with strict Medicaid requirements

Last year, Congress passed a law adding strict new work requirements to Medicaid. At the time, Republicans talked a lot about the value and dignity of work, and making sure low-income people weren’t just being lazy and living off government benefits.

That angered many people with disabilities who have Medicaid, but already work and are sometimes hamstrung by existing Medicaid rules that prevent them from working full-time or growing their careers.

Natalie Krebs from Iowa Public Radio reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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