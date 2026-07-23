The view of the U.S. from Canada as the relationship deteriorates
Canada is a longtime ally and economic partner to the United States, but the relationship has grown tense.
When President Trump took office in 2025, he frequently said he thought Canada should be the 51st state. Then he imposed steep tariffs on Canadian goods. Canada retaliated by banning the sale of American alcohol.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong crosses the border to visit Windsor, Canada, just across the river from Detroit, to talk to people there about the change in the U.S.-Canada relationship.
He talked with Elaine Weeks is a historian, writer, and publisher, and Mike Brkovich is co-owner of the Walkerville Brewery.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2026 WBUR