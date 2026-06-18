© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wisconsin swing voters disapprove of Trump's handling of the economy, Iran war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 18, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

President Trump’s approval ratings continue to fall to record lows, according to a new poll by NPR, PBS and Marist.

Warning signs are flickering for Trump in the states he won.

Swing voters from Wisconsin share their thoughts on the Iran war, high prices and how they’re feeling about America at its 250th year marker.

We speak with Rich Thau, who runs the firm Engagious. It hosts focus groups for the Swing Voter Project, with which NPR partners.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details