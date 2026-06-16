© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AG Uthmeier announces lawsuit against TikTok

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published June 16, 2026 at 10:23 AM EDT
FILE - A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
Kiichiro Sato/AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
/
AP
FILE - A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has announced a lawsuit against the social media platform TikTok.

He's alleging the platform is violating a state law that limits children's use of social media platforms.

A state law that took effect in 2024 bans those under 14 from having their own accounts on social media, and requires those 14 to 15 to have parental permission. Uthmeier alleged that TikTok has not followed requirements to keep children from using the platform during a press conference Monday to announce the lawsuit.

"If you are a company and you want to choose profit over public safety, if you want to choose profit over our children, we will not tolerate it," he said. So, TikTok is looking at potentially billions in damages. We look forward to seeing them in court. I hope that they will quickly resolve their issues and protect kids, but we're going to send a message out there: leave our little ones alone."

Uthmeier has previously announced other lawsuits against large tech platforms, including a lawsuit against the social platform Snapchat under the same law, and criminal and civil investigations against OpenAI.

Copyright 2026 WFSU
Tags
State News
Tristan Wood
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details