Central Florida Public Media hosts Pints for Public Media at Ivanhoe Park Lager House

Central Florida Public Media recently hosted its second Pints for Public Media on May 17 at Ivanhoe Park Lager House, where 86 attendees came together to connect and support local public media.

As part of Central Florida Public Media’s mission to cultivate an environment where people feel connected, Pints for Public Media was an afternoon of community, music, and connection all in support of public media. The event included inspiring remarks from “Morning Edition” host Talia Blake, a performance from Central Florida Tiny Desk alumna Hannah Stokes, and Central Florida-themed trivia hosted by “Are We There Yet?” host Brendan Byrne.

Every ticket and “On-Air Ale”, a special beer brewed by Ivanhoe Brewing Co. just for the event, directly supported local, independent journalism, raising 33% more than the previous Pints for Public Media.

“Thank you to those who came out to support Central Florida Public Media over beer, music and our shared passion for the mission of public media,” said Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. “Events like these ensure we can continue connecting and empowering the region through trustworthy, independent journalism.”

This event was sponsored by Ivanhoe Park Lager House, Window World of Central Florida, Orlando Science Center, Don Mealy Sport Subaru South, Climate First Bank.

To learn more about upcoming live events and programming from Central Florida Public Media, visit https://www.cfpublic.org/events.