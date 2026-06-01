Hurricane season begins today: Why the Cone is not the full story

Over the next six months there is going to be a lot of talk about this year's hurricane season. So this week, we are going to be showcasing some hurricane season #fastfacts that can help you get prepared.

Hurricane season begins today!

Now is the time to make a plan, build your emergency kit, and stay informed. Being prepared today and make all the difference when a storm threatens. pic.twitter.com/QByZFw2ArC — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 1, 2026

The forecast cone may get the most attention during hurricane season, but it does not show storm size or all of a storm’s impacts. In Florida, some of the most serious damage can extend well beyond the center track. Florida Storms' meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more on Day One of the 2026 hurricane season. Click the YouTube video below:

On average, hurricane-force winds extend outward about 25 to 100 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds stretch much wider, reaching up to 150 to 300 miles outward.

🌀 Today marks the official start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season! As you navigate the road to being prepared, make sure you plan for each stop below!



1. Know Your Zone, Know Your Home

2. #MakeAPlan

3. Build a Disaster Supply Kit

4. If You're Halfway Full, You're Halfway… pic.twitter.com/abb4kuBTX5 — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) June 1, 2026

Florida's peninsula width averages about 120 miles, making it a prime candidate for state wide impacts on any given storm.