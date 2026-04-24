Florida cities and counties face new limits after DeSantis signs DEI, climate bills

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed two measures significantly limiting what Florida's cities and counties can do with diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental initiatives.

He said the measures prevent local governments from paying for and being involved in progressive programs.

“This is concerning issues that a lot of people have been concerned about for a long time, kind of growing out of the ideology of the last five or six years that we fought more successfully than anybody,” DeSantis said.

Tallahassee Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, who's running for mayor, criticizes the move.

“Every year, it seems to be ever-increasing attacks on home rule and what local governments are able to do,” Matlow said in an interview on Thursday. “I would say the ones signed yesterday are probably the most egregious that I've seen since I've been elected.”

Douglas Soule / WUSF Commissioner Jeremy Matlow owns the local pizza chain, Gaines Street Pies.

One measure, SB 1134 , will stop Florida cities and counties from paying for, implementing, or promoting DEI programs starting in January. Officials in violation could even be removed from office.

DeSantis accuses DEI of being discriminatory. Matlow calls this another of the governor's culture wars, noting it would “have a negative economic impact on our communities when you start looking at the dollars we bring in from even festivals that they would consider DEI.”

He said city attorneys are still reviewing “what could potentially be impacted by this,” but funding for things like Pride festivals or Greek food festivals is “up in the air.”

The other law, HB 1217 , prevents climate policies aimed at reaching net-zero emissions from both local governments and the state. This one takes effect in July.

“Gas has gone up,” DeSantis said. “I mean, do we want it to go up even more?”

Matlow disagrees: “These aren't things that necessarily cost more money to do — a lot of them are the fiscally responsible thing to do.”

He believes the law will slow down city progress to reduce emissions.

“The state wants to make climate change this political issue, and they want to shove their fingers in the faces or the eyes of anybody who's trying to make a positive difference,” Matlow said.

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.