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Brightline ridership grows as South Florida ticket fares shrink while it gets more time to pay its debt

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:44 PM EDT
A Brightline train in Pompano Beach, Florida on April 10, 2025.
Matias Ocner
/
Miami Herald
A Brightline train in Pompano Beach, Florida on April 10, 2025.

Brightline trains carried almost 10,000 passengers on the average day in February. That's a new record as ridership between its five stations in South Florida jumped thanks to a sharp drop in average fares.

Long distance trips between South Florida and Orlando, however, remain the main driver of revenue as Brightline works to be a transportation alternative to driving on I-95 or the Florida Turnpike.

The average long distance fare in February was up 7% from a year earlier, while ridership grew by 4%. A price hike for its baggage fee also helped drive stronger revenue. Brightline's total monthly revenue was $18.3 million, up 8%. The company does not disclose its monthly operating costs.

Short haul riders, those on trains in South Florida, jumped on cheaper fares last month. The average passenger paid 16% less for the shorter trips in February as ridership on those itineraries jumped 21%. And most of that increase came in the final two weeks of the month.

"February ridership and revenue were negatively impacted by a cold weather event in Florida during the first 10 days of February," Brightline noted in its monthly report. Ticket revenue was flat during that same period. The company also sold a lot more higher-priced premium tickets from a year ago. Brightline has changed its scheduling and fare strategy in recent months to offer peak and off-peak prices while adding trains to its South Florida service, hoping to attract more regular commuters. It canceled a popular ticket package more than a year and a half ago only to reintroduce a commuter pass a year later.

"We believe the commuter business will reach its previous levels over the next several months," it said.

Brightline is racing to accelerate its revenue growth to meet its debt payments. Last month, it negotiated with some of its bondholders to extend the deadline for one interest payment that was originally due Feb. 17. The lenders agreed to wait two more months.

Credit rating agencies S&P Global, Kroll and Fitch cut their grade on some Brightline bonds this year as the company's revenue growth has lagged behind forecasts. S&P has since withdrawn its rating altogether at the request of Brightline. Its IOUs are rated as junk bonds, the riskiest category for lenders.

The company tapped its reserve account to pay its interest payments that were due Jan. 1. It is scheduled to pay $162 million in debt payments this year, though credit analysts are increasingly doubtful the company will be able to stay current on its IOUs.

In March, S&P Global predicted Brightline will be forced to restructure its debt "in about six months."

The company has been updating lenders for months that it is looking to raise money by selling "a substantial amount of equity" to pay down its multi-billion dollar debt load. Analysts expect some bondholders will convert their loans into ownership stakes of the passenger train service.

Copyright 2026 WLRN
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Tom Hudson
In a journalism career covering news from high global finance to neighborhood infrastructure, Tom Hudson is the Vice President of News and Special Correspondent for WLRN. He hosts and produces the Sunshine Economy and anchors the Florida Roundup in addition to leading the organization's news engagement strategy.Hudson was most recently the co-anchor and managing editor of Nightly Business Report on Public Television. In that position Hudson reported on topics such as Federal Reserve interest rate policy, agriculture and global trade. Prior to co-anchoring NBR, he was host and managing editor of the nationally syndicated financial television program “First Business.” He overhauled the existing program leading to a 20 percent increase in distribution in his first year with the program.Tom also reported and anchored market coverage for the groundbreaking web-based financial news service, WebFN. Beginning in 2001, WebFN was among the first live online streaming video outlets. While there he reported regularly from the Chicago Board Options Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade and the CME. Additionally, he created original business news and information programming for the investor channel of a large e-brokerage firm distributed to six large market CBS Radio stations. Before his jump to television and broadband, Tom co-anchored morning drive for the former all-news, heritage 50kw WMAQ-AM/Chicago. He spent the better part of a decade in general news as anchor, reporter, manager and talk show host in several markets covering a wide variety of stories and topics.He has served as a member of the adjunct faculty in the Journalism Department of Columbia College Chicago and has been a frequent guest on other TV and radio programs as well as a guest speaker at universities on communications, journalism and business.Tom writes a weekly column for the Miami Herald and the McClatchy-Tribune News Service. He appears regularly on KNX-AM/Los Angeles and WBBM-AM/Chicago for commentary on the economy and investment markets.While Tom was co-anchoring and managing NBR, the program was awarded the 2012 Program of Excellence Award by American Public Television. Tom also has been awarded two National Press Foundation fellowships including one for the Wharton Seminars for Business Journalists in 2006. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa and is the recipient of several professional honors and awards for his work in journalism.He is married with two boys who tend to wake up early on the weekends.
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