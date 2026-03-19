DeSantis signs bill blocking a proposed Manatee County cruise ship terminal

In his first bill-signing ceremony of the year, Gov. Ron DeSantis approved legislation blocking a planned cruise ship terminal in Manatee County.

“Florida remains an important destination for cruise expeditions,” DeSantis said on Thursday in Bradenton. “There's not really a need to add another port in the middle of a conserved area and aquatic preserve.”

The coastal resiliency-focused legislation, SB 302 , restricts the dredging that would be required to accommodate cruise ships for the proposed terminal. That would have impacted Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve, which is located along Tampa Bay and is meant to protect sensitive marine habitats.

“That obviously would have a major, major change in the lifestyle and the environment of the folks that live in this area,” DeSantis said.

ALSO READ: As hundreds rallied against a Manatee cruise port, families enjoyed time in nature

That legislation also directs the state to develop guidelines and a statewide permitting system for “nature-based” coastal protection projects, such as mangrove planting, reef restoration and dune rebuilding.

DeSantis also signed another bill, HB 1417 , which is meant to streamline environmental rulemaking. It also adds new water and stormwater protections.

He additionally announced plans to replace the hurricane-damaged Manatee County side of Tampa Bay’s Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier and improve the Pinellas County side.

“We’re aiming to have this project completed expeditiously so people can once again enjoy this great recreational attraction,” DeSantis said.

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

