Weather guide for Disney World and other Florida attractions

Visitors heading to theme parks in Orlando often experience warm temperatures and occasional storms, but the climate of Central Florida means conditions can change on a dime and go from blazing sunshine to soaking downpours.

“The Happiest Place on Earth” operates 365 days a year and draws millions of visitors annually, but the weather can occasionally interrupt the magic.

Thunderstorms are the most common weather disruption across Central Florida and often occur during the summer months, but because of the warm climate they can occur year-round.

When storms approach, outdoor rides and attractions temporarily close to protect the safety of workers and guests.

Most major theme parks do not have lightning sirens and instead rely on staff and other methods to alert guests to inclement weather.

According to Disney’s park policy, rainy weather alone does not qualify guests for ticket refunds, so visitors are encouraged to pack ponchos, small umbrellas and even a change of clothes.

Orlando monthly temperature graphic.

Of course, not all rides and attractions are outdoors, with attractions such as “Carousel of Progress,” “Hall of Presidents,” “It's a Small World,” and “Enchanted Tales with Belle” offering relief from the heat or downpours.

Of the ten major parks around the region, all have at least a few rides that allow guests to enjoy protected amenities away from the outdoor elements.

Central Florida’s rainy season typically begins in late May, though its timing and intensity can vary depending on the status of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, commonly referred to as ENSO.

An El Niño pattern can delay Florida’s daily thunderstorm activity, while La Niña conditions often promote a robust pattern of afternoon showers and storms.

During meteorological summer, which begins in June and runs through August, the Orlando area typically receives more than 23 inches of rainfall, due to the nearly daily sea breeze activity.

Orlando yearly precipitation graphic.

Hurricane season impacts

Although thunderstorms are the most common hazardous weather event, tropical storms and hurricanes occasionally impact operations at the park.

If a Hurricane Warning is issued for the Orlando area or for a guest’s home location within seven days of a scheduled arrival, Disney allows visitors to modify or cancel reservations.

SeaWorld and Universal have similar policies but details can vary from park to park.

Guests who booked through third-party vendors must contact those providers to update their reservations.

Theme parks around the Orlando metro area have closed roughly a dozen times due to hurricanes since the 1970s.

One of the more recent storms to affect the region was Hurricane Milton, which struck Florida’s west coast and traveled eastward across the state in 2024.

While the hurricane caused mostly cosmetic damage at the theme parks, travelers encountered power outages and flight cancellations.

The Atlantic basin hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, with the peak typically occurring in September.

Oceans can be dangerous

The Orlando theme parks are roughly 60 miles from the Atlantic Ocean and about 90 miles from the Gulf, making an excursion to the beach a popular destination.

While beaches can provide relief from the heat, hazards such as rough surf and rip currents can exist.

According to NOAA data, rip currents annually rank as the greatest weather-related killer in Florida, claiming more lives than lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes.

To reduce the chances of being caught in a rip current, lifeguards recommend swimming only at beaches that are patrolled and paying close attention to the color-coded flag system.

Green flags indicate calm conditions, yellow flags warn of more moderate surf conditions and red flags indicate dangerous currents.

Some beaches also display purple flags to warn of dangerous marine life such as jellyfish, Portuguese man o’ war or sharks.

Outside of the December holiday season, the spring break period from mid-March through early April is often one of the theme parks’ busiest times, with millions of visitors.