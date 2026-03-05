Training program keeps dogs out of shelters

Behavior is the primary reason why dogs are returned to shelters and a top reason why dogs that are surrendered to shelters are euthanized, said Happy Trails Animal Rescue President Erin Swilley. That is why Swilley started a training program aimed at reducing these issues – and preventing dogs from returning to the shelter.

Happy Trails Animal Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue group in Central Florida that also provides resources for pet owners in need. Through her rescue efforts, Swilley noticed an overwhelming number of dogs at the shelter week after week. She decided in 2019 that a behavioral training program would help tackle one of the root causes of overcrowded shelters.

Swilley’s program allows dog owners to participate in group training sessions that teach basic obedience skills and commands. Owners can also opt for private sessions to work on specific challenges their pets are facing in the home.

The program is available to all dog owners, but those who are struggling with their pet are urged to utilize this resource before giving them up.

“I was always really passionate about dog training, that was always what I thought I was going to do,” Swilley said. “It really just aligned well for me.”

During group sessions, dog owners use tools such as cots, long leashes, and other objects, depending on the focus of the class, to practice teaching their dog. Treats are often used to reward proper behavior, so the dogs can discern right from wrong.

The key is consistency. Trainees are taught to repeat commands until their pet is confident performing the action, and the lessons taught in class are just the start. Owners who maintain the same expectations with their dog at home quickly make behavioral progress.

Aria Geraghty and her dog Chicken had a transformative experience with the training program. When she adopted Chicken from a shelter in July, Geraghty had difficulty forming a trusting bond with her pet. Their relationship was dangerous, and it made her hesitant to keep him.

“I had gotten to a point with Chicken where, with his aggression, he was biting me and drawing blood, and it was really out of hand,” Geraghty said.

Gabriella Scozzafava / Central Florida Public Media Adopted dog Chicken overcame aggressive behavioral issues through basic obedience training at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Instead of rehoming Chicken, Geraghty decided to try group training sessions at Happy Trails. Through daily reinforcement, Chicken quickly developed his basic obedience skills. Although Chicken is still learning to respond consistently to some commands, Geraghty said she is impressed by the way he can control his emotions now.

Chicken is not the only dog who was affected by the program. According to Swilley, the program has a high success rate based on feedback from 400 trainees. In a survey given to the trainees after the first year of the program, Swilley said 89% of participants described themselves as having “significant behavioral improvement,” 98% of participants saw some improvement, and only one dog out of the 400 was no longer in its home.

“It's insane,” said Geraghty regarding the change she has experienced since beginning training with Chicken. “I felt like I had really hit the end of my rope with him, I was frustrated and struggling, and just coming here and being able to trust him again has made such a huge difference.”

