Despite funding cuts, the show goes on at DeLand’s Athens Theatre

The Heart of DeLand

It’s a lively Saturday afternoon as rehearsal begins for Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, accompanied by the low hum of chatter echoing across the practice hall of the theater. Athens Theatre is considered to be a hotspot for the performing arts in Volusia County, and what marketing and communications director Santi Gabino calls, “the heartbeat of downtown DeLand.”

“Really so much revolves around [Athens], so when we have a show going on, on the weekends, you'll just see everything light up. So all the restaurants, all the bars, all the people…It really brings people out”, Gabino says.

The historic venue has stood just steps away from DeLand’s bustling main streets for over a century, first opening its doors in 1922. The theater recently celebrated its 103rd birthday in January.

“Athens is a beautiful, beautiful venue, first of all. It was originally a vaudeville theater a hundred years ago, and it has so much history,” Mayme Paul, director and choreographer of Holiday Inn, says.

The theater has faced significant challenges in recent years. At one point, it was even set to be demolished and turned into a parking lot.

“We’re very thankful that it never occurred,” says Gabino.

The Athens impact

Actress Allison Young, who will play ‘Susie’ in the production of Holiday Inn, says to her, theater is just a really special experience to tell stories and to share joy.”

Young says Athens has established itself as a powerhouse for local talent and a gathering place for the arts community in DeLand.

“Athens theater is one of the kindest places that I have worked”, she says. “They are a caring team who just really makes everybody in the room feel seen and feel special, and it's just a really wonderful place to come and be an artist and feel super supported in what you do.”

The theater serves as a vital support system for performers and arts programs throughout the surrounding area. Its youth program helps to educate and engage young people in the arts, and its venue shines a spotlight on the arts scene in DeLand.

“They give an outlet for performers of all ages. It's a really, really special gem to have in this community,” Young says.

The Financial Problem

In October, the Volusia County Council cut over $611,000 in community cultural grants. Athens Theatre is among over 30 organizations that will now have to seek funding elsewhere. Despite the financial difficulties, the theater has maintained a positive outlook.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Paul says.

The theater started a GoFundMe campaign, raising funds for all of the organizations affected by the county cuts. So far, it has tallied more than $25,000 since early October.

“The outpouring of support has been one of the great things that have come from this,” Gabino says. “To see so many people rally and support and be very vocal about their support for the arts, it's been very heartwarming to see that.”

The theater has continued to sell out for many of their shows, including their upcoming production of Holiday Inn.

“This show is selling out like crazy, which is fantastic, and you know a lot of their shows have this year,” Paul says.

Athens Theatre remains focused on the future and continues to implement fundraising initiatives to support both the theater and the community that relies on it for performance arts.

“The theater will persevere because it's really important to bring these programs to the community…for the students, for the performers and for everybody who enjoys theater,” Young says.

For Paul, she hopes the venue will endure as downtown DeLands' hub for arts, culture, and community.

“Every time I do a show here, I really feel like I'm coming home,” Paul says. “I feel like everyone who works here, or the cast, that they get just have so much fun bringing these projects to life and creating these wonderful musicals for the audiences.”

