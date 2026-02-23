© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
The Daylight Turnaround in Florida

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published February 23, 2026 at 10:32 PM EST
via Ruth Anderson

Cold fronts may still sweep across Florida in February, but something else is shifting in the background. The days are getting longer — and the pace of that change is accelerating.

Florida Storms Digital Meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why the seasonal turnaround is already underway — and why the biggest daylight jump is still ahead.

The spring equinox arrives March 20 at 10:46 a.m., marking one of the fastest daylight growth periods of the year.

From there, the climb continues until the summer solstice on June 21 — a steady progression toward longer, brighter days across the Sunshine State.
Leslie Hudson
