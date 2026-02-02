Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter

A pattern of cold temperatures and snowy weather could continue across much of the nation if an infamous prognosticator is right.

In front of a crowd of thousands gathered at Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania on Monday, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow and saw his shadow.

According to folklore, when the groundhog sees his shadow, it signals a longer winter season extending beyond the typical meteorological season. If no shadow is spotted, an early spring is said to be on the horizon.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club says the tradition dates back to at least 1886 and has turned into a national and even a international spectacle.

Despite all the fanfare, NOAA says the groundhog’s predictions are accurate only about 35% to 40% of the time.

Just last year, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter, but temperatures from coast to coast actually came in above average for February and March - the opposite of the groundhog’s prediction.

Dozens of communities outside of Pennsylvania also celebrate the special day, but not all involve a groundhog.

Animals such as hedgehogs, a tortoise and even an owl annually offer their winter predictions.

Georgia’s General Beauregard Lee, a groundhog based outside Atlanta, also saw his shadow, indicating six more weeks of winter.

The animals' expectations of an extended winter aligns closely with forecasts based on scientific data.

NOAA February 2026 temperature and precipitation outlook.

Long-range outlooks from NOAA and recent computer forecast models suggest that colder-than-average conditions may persist across parts of the eastern United States, including Florida, through much of the remainder of meteorological winter.

With Carolinians still digging out from a historic snowstorm and Floridians dealing with falling iguanas, the colder-than-average forecast may already be proving itself, at least in parts of the Southeast.

On Sunday, Melbourne, Florida, reached a record low of 24 degrees, and freezing temperatures were even reported in the Everglades.

Snow flurries were reported around Tallahassee, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Tampa, but no accumulations occurred.

The weather was so cold that utility companies even asked residents to reduce their power usage.

Who saw snow flurries last night?!? ❄️



Coastal areas of West Central and Southwest Florida from Levy County to Lee County all reported snow flurries! ⛄



Here's a map showing reports that we verified. Did you get snow flurries? Comment or tag us with your pics and videos! #flwx pic.twitter.com/dR8x01UGDW — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) February 1, 2026

“Customers can help reduce strain on the electric grid by conserving energy and limiting nonessential electricity use between 5 and 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 2,” a utility provider in Northeast Florida stated, with a similar message echoed by utility providers around the state.

While the atmospheric ingredients may not repeat themselves this season for such a historic event, February is usually the second-coldest month across the Sunshine State.