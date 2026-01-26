Cold weather shelters open as temperatures plummet

As temperatures plunge below 40 degrees Monday night across Central Florida - and in many areas below freezing -- shelters are opening for those who need them.

Emergency homeless shelters in Orange and Seminole counties will expand their capacity to take in more people Monday through Thursday morning, according to the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida.

Brevard

In Brevard County, Matthew's Hope is opening as a freezing shelter for unhoused people.

It opens at 4 p.m. Monday. The shelter is at 825 Forrest Ave., Cocoa.

Lake

Lake County has an overnight shelter at LifePointe Church in Eustis and a daytime warming center at the Salvation Army in Leesburg.

LifePointe Church is 3551 E. Orange Ave. It opens at 5 p.m. Monday and closes the next morning at 7. The Salvation Army’s daytime warming center is at 2605 South St. and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

LakeXpress, the County’s fixed-route bus service, will provide free transportation to the shelter.

County residents can receive cold-weather updates by texting COLD to 888-777.

Orange

Orange County is opening the gyms at Barnett Park and Goldenrod Recreation Center each night through Thursday night beginning at 5 p.m. Other shelters are also open.

The homeless network provided this list:



Barnett Park Recreation Center, 4801 West Colonial Drive, Orlando. Open at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Goldenrod Recreation Center. 4863 N. Goldenrod Road, Winter Park. Open at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Coalition for the Homeless, 18 N. Terry Ave., Orlando.

Orlando Union Rescue Mission (men only), 3300 West Colonial Dive, Orlando.

The Salvation Army Orlando (men only), 624 Lexington Ave., Orlando.

The Salvation Army Orlando (women and children only), 400 W. Colonial Drive., Orlando.

Matthew’s Hope, 611 Business Park Blvd., Winter Garden.

“Network partners that provide shelter, food, outreach workers and day-service centers all use extra resources during weather emergencies,” the network’s news release states. “The public can help by donating directly to those nonprofit organizations and churches.”

LYNX buses will provide free transportation to a warming center.

“Secured pets are welcome on LYNX buses and at the warming centers,” according to Orange County’s website . “Pet owners must provide carriers for cats, leashes for dogs, and are responsible for bringing food and supplies.”

Osceola

Osceola County announced three shelters:



First United Methodist Church St. Cloud, 1000 Ohio Ave., St. Cloud.

Iglesia Del Nazareno Casa De Vida, 2367 Fortune Road, Kissimmee.

Poinciana Christian Church, 3181 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee.

The shelters open for the night at 6 p.m.

“Those needing transportation to the shelter location can travel at no cost using LYNX buses by alerting drivers that they will be going to the cold weather shelter,” according to the Osceola County news release. “Pets are housed at Osceola Animal Services during the operation. Animals will need to be in a carrier before they board, unless they are a service dog.”

Residents can sign up for alerts by texting COLDWEATHER to 888777.

Seminole

The homeless network lists one shelter in Seminole County: Rescue Outreach Mission, 1701 Historic Goldsboro Blvd., Sanford.

Volusia

Volusia County announced a refuge at The Bridge in DeLand. In east Volusia, Halifax Urban Ministries is arranging shelter with local churches. HUM can also arrange transportation.

The Bridge is at 421 S. Palmetto Ave. Guests are welcome beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Breakfast will be provided in the morning before the shelter closes at 8 a.m. Volusia residents can contact the Neighborhood Center at (386) 734-8120, ext. 601, for information.

Residents can contact HUM by calling 386-317-5886.