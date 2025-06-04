White House rescission proposal could have devastating consequences for local public media. Here’s how you can help.

Dear Friends,

The White House has sent a proposal to Congress that would rescind $1.1 billion in previously appropriated funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the organization through which Central Florida Public Media receives its federal funding. This is the action we have been anticipating since mid-April, when I first reached out to update the Central Florida Public Media community.

Rescission would represent a grave and immediate threat to the future of public media across the country and here in Central Florida, and the clock is ticking. Congress has 45 days to act, but we expect a vote in the House as early as next week.

Central Florida Public Media receives roughly $300,000 a year from CPB, plus an additional $89,000 a year in shared infrastructure and in-kind services that allow us to bring you the news and programs you rely on. Simply put, the loss of this support could directly impact the trustworthy, independent journalism, thoughtful conversations and community building events you value most.

Your elected representatives need to hear from you immediately. A groundswell of support will be critical to turn the tide.

I urge you to visit cfpublic.org/protect , where you can learn more about what’s happening and find links that will help you quickly and easily reach out to your Congressional representatives.

The coming days and weeks will be critical to the future of public media, and that future is in your hands. Thank you in advance for choosing to make a difference.

With gratitude,

Judith Smelser

President & General Manager

Central Florida Public Media

