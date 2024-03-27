From the national stage to local races, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential election years of our time. Here at Central Florida Public Media, we will produce stories about the issues impacting your life and the lives of people around you.
This year, in partnership with America Amplified, Central Florida Public Media and WUSF along with our other public media partners will bring you stories aimed at making you a more informed voter. America Amplified will use generative AI that is fact checked, multiple times by real people, including the Central Florida Public Media News Team, to answer your questions.
We want to hear from you. What local issues do you care about? What concerns you? What do you need to know when it comes to the voting process? Your questions will help shape our election coverage this year. Please take a moment to let us know.
The elections was called to temporarily fill the seat of City Commissioner Regina Hill. She was suspended April 1 after being charged with exploiting an 96-year-old constituent.
CORE, a substance abuse and recovery network established in 2022, will cover 17 more counties, including Lake, Orange, Polk and Seminole, for a total of 29.
The declaration aims to bring awareness to the dangers of leaving kids unattended in vehicles.
The law takes effect on July 1.
Seven months before the general election, and Central Florida groups are already rallying both sides of the abortion issue ahead of an "emotional" election.
The historically Black sorority started its 71st South Atlantic Regional Conference with a presentation on voting engagement and protection.
The Florida Supreme Court released multiple decisions Monday regarding the abortion landscape including upholding the 15-week abortion ban and approving a proposed amendment that would let voters decide to enshrine the right to abortion healthcare in the state constitution.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says he hopes to hold a special election to fill Hill’s seat on May 21.
The ballot initiative could allow those over 21 to purchase and consume marijuana and make it legal for medical marijuana clinics to sell for recreational use in Florida.
Tech expert Jason Frankovitz and lawyer Timothy Shields speaks with WFSU News to understand how and whether Florida can enforce its law.
A study by the Rand Corp., a nonpartisan research organization, found that, across all drugs, U.S. prices were 2.78 times higher than the prices in 33 OECD countries. The gap was even larger for brand-name drugs.
Allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney have reached a settlement agreement in a state court fight over how Walt Disney World is developed in the future following the takeover of the theme park resort’s government by the Florida governor.