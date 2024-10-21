Update: Orlando delays council vote that would increase city's land area by 69%

The Orlando City Council was set to vote Monday to increase the city's land area by 69%.

But the city now plans to push that vote until Nov. 4. A city spokeswoman said there was still work to do on the agreement.

The City Council will open the agenda item at Monday's meeting but is then expected to delay the hearing until Nov. 4.

Farmland Reserve, a company affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is asking Orlando to annex 52,493 acres -- its Deseret Ranch property in east Orange County.

The ranchland is south of East Colonial Drive, west of State Road 520, east of Sunbridge and north of the Osceola County line.

The company said it envisions "smart growth in future decades." Until then, it will remain agricultural land.

The proposal has drawn opposition from county residents, plus local and state politicians. Some say the landowner fast-tracked the request to get around charter amendments on the November ballot.

The Rural Boundary charter amendment would make it more difficult to develop rural lands. Another amendment would maintain those protections even if a city annexed the property.

At a first hearing last month, commissioners backed the annexation by a vote of 6 to 1.

