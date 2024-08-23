© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
What surprise DNC speaker did Trump once say was his VP pick? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: Kamala Harris, mystery guest, Donald Trump.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Adam Gray/Getty Images
This week was the Democratic National Convention, which went full-on Met Gala and/or Olympics.

There was the walking of a carpet, though it was blue and not red. Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris wore Monse and Chloé, and people freaked out about it. Tim Walz stunned in vintage Versace — and rhythmic gymnastics!

If you paid attention to the DNC (and the Republican counterprogramming), you'll get at least five questions right this week. Good luck!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
