Harris and Trump zero in on the economy in campaign speeches

The U.S. economy dominated the rhetoric from the two presidential campaigns last week. Here's some voices from the trail.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JD VANCE: She says she's having fun. But while she's having fun, Americans are suffering under her policies. When she laughs during a speech, remember that there are American families crying this very day because they cannot afford groceries.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And get this - you may have heard about the MAGA Republican Project 2025 plan.

(BOOING)

BIDEN: They want to repeal Medicare's power to negotiate drug prices. Let Big Pharma back to charge whatever they want. Let me tell you what our Project 2025 is - beat the hell out of them.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Under my plan, more than 100 million Americans will get a tax cut. And we will do this by restoring two tax cuts designed to help middle class and working Americans - the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, through which millions of Americans with children got to keep more of their hard-earned income. We know this works.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: To get economic relief to workers and families, I will make the Trump tax cuts permanent, and we will have no tax on tips, which she copied. She copied. You all know by now she came out a few days ago, and she said, there will be no tax. I said, I said that months ago. But here's one that she hasn't copied yet - to help seniors on fixed incomes who are suffering the ravages of horrible inflation caused by Crooked Joe and Kamala. There will be no tax on Social Security. So get out - and I get it done. I will get it done. They won't. They haven't even promised. They won't... Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

