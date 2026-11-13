Amendment 3 passed. What will implementation look like? Plus, other news.

Florida cities and counties weigh cuts and new revenue as lawmakers prepare to implement Amendment 3

Florida voters passed Amendment 3 in the midterm elections. What happens next?

We looked at how some local governments are gearing up for budget cuts and what possible solutions exist for trying to fill the gap.

Plus, we hear from a state lawmaker who has helped lead the charge to eliminate property taxes.

Guests:



Joshua Ceballos , local government accountability reporter for WLRN.

, local government accountability reporter for WLRN. Rep. Ryan Chamberlin , member of the Florida House of Representatives (R-District 24).

, member of the Florida House of Representatives (R-District 24). Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter for PolitiFact.

Weekly news updates

Florida is facing its largest outbreak of locally acquired dengue fever cases in decades with Hillsborough County at the epicenter.

We look at how climate change is fueling the spread of this mosquito-borne virus globally.

Several conservation groups are planning to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in an effort to increase protections for Florida’s threatened manatees.

Once the world’s fastest ocean liner, the historic SS United States was purposefully sunk off the coast of Florida’s panhandle this week to become an artificial reef.