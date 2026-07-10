AI campaign ads and data centers, property taxes and healthcare, FL the ‘14th colony'

AI campaign ads and data centers

Artificial intelligence is both a campaign issue and driving campaigns themselves.

Candidates have used AI generated images and videos to make their pitch to voters and attack each other.

At the same time, data centers that help power AI tools have become increasingly controversial.

Guests:



Meghan Bowman , Your Florida state government team reporter.

, Your Florida state government team reporter. Wilkine Brutus, WLRN’s Palm Beach County bureau reporter.

Property taxes and healthcare

Hundreds of millions of property tax dollars are used to help support select hospitals across the state.

Sarasota Memorial, Memorial Health in Broward County, Halifax Health in Daytona Beach and Jackson Health in Miami all collect property taxes to help pay for health care.

How could cutting property taxes impact public hospitals across the state?

Guest:



Justin Senior, CEO for the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida.

FL the ‘14th colony’

As the United States celebrated its 250th anniversary, Florida officials highlighted a nickname for the state with a Revolution-era ring: "the 14th colony."

It doesn’t mean that Florida was the 14th U.S. state — that was Vermont. Florida became the 27th state on March 3, 1845.

So what is this "14th colony" idea all about?

Guest:



Louis Jacobson, chief correspondent for PolitiFact.

Weekly news briefing

Thousands of Haitian immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will lose the ability to work and reside in the U.S. after a recent ruling by the Supreme Court.

Florida is home to more than half of the nation’s Haitian immigrants. Community activists and leaders are urging Congress to extend the program.

In Florida, recent college grads and young professionals say AI is changing how they look at work.

It’s been a scorcher of a week in the Sunshine State. Heat advisories have been issued throughout the state with some counties experiencing a ‘feels like’ temperature as high as 110.

Scientists are sounding the alarm over how the extreme heat could harm South Florida’s fragile corals.

The annual Florida Python Challenge begins this week. Contestants have the chance to win $25,000 in prizes by removing invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades.