Education, expression and empathy with Brad Meltzer

Author Brad Meltzer moved to Florida when he was a teenager. His family made the move out of economic necessity at a time when the state was more affordable.

He has gone on to write thriller novels and children’s books – one of which has been removed from Florida public schools.

Meltzer joined us for the entire program to talk about free expression in the Sunshine State, what the escalating cost of living means for families hoping for a new start in Florida, and finding empathy in an increasingly polarized and politicized world.

We also took a look at the first week of the 2026 legislative session getting underway and fact-checked Gov. Ron DeSantis’ final State of the State address.

Guests:

