Trump's mega spending bill, Florida’s school voucher program, Donna Adelson guilty verdict and mailbag

Trump's mega spending bill and healthcare

President Trump’s mega spending bill makes changes to two health insurance programs that millions of Floridians rely on: Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.

The law ends any incentive for states to expand Medicaid, which Florida never did.

It also eliminates expanded subsidies for people who get their health insurance through Healthcare.gov.

Guests:



Meghan Bowman , Your Florida state government team reporter

, Your Florida state government team reporter Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association

Complications with Florida’s school voucher program

More than half a million Florida students use taxpayer dollars to pay for private school tuition or other educational services.

The nonprofit organization tasked with distributing these state-funded vouchers to families mismanaged the money, according to a recent report by the State Auditor General.

Among the report’s findings were delayed distribution of funds and some over-payments.

Guest:



Natalie La Roche Pietri, education reporter at WLRN

Donna Adelson guilty verdict

Last week, a chapter in an 11-year-old murder case in Tallahassee came to a close.

Donna Adelson was convicted of first degree murder for orchestrating a plan to kill her former son-in-law, who was a law professor at Florida State University.

Guest:



Joel Waldman, journalist and co-host of Surviving the Survivor true crime podcast

Mailbag

We looked into our mailbag to share some recent listener feedback.

These emails cover a wide array of recent topics, including some constructive criticism on a recent interview with a top Republican politician, a few Carl Hiaasen-inspired book recommendations and thoughts on lab-grown meats.

