Encore: Pythons, mangos and a Florida vegetarian
In a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup's special "summer reading" edition from May 23, we spoke with three authors who have written in or about Florida.
First, we took an eye-opening exploration of one of the state’s least favorite reptiles: the Burmese python. And mused about what pythons may be able to teach us about eating.
Then, we heard all about growing up in Fort Myers with a mango-obsessed mother.
Plus, we learned about what it means to be a vegetarian in Florida … even when it’s “too hot to eat.”
Guests:
- Stephen Hall, author of Slither: How Nature’s Most Maligned Creatures Illuminate Our World.
- Annabelle Tometich, author of The Mango Tree: A Memoir of Fruit, Florida, and Felony.
- Dalia Colón, author of The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook and the host of WUSF’s “The Zest” podcast.