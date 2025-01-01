What does it mean to live a good life? What is true happiness? What are the habits and practices that lead to human flourishing? No Small Endeavor examines these questions with host Lee C. Camp. You'll hear from best-selling authors, philosophers, scientists, artists, psychologists, theologians and even the occasional politician—courageous, impassioned people taking seriously the question of how to live a good life. Living a good life is No Small Endeavor, but these conversations can help.

https://www.nosmallendeavor.com/episodes