After recount, Brevard County sends Democrat No. 50 to the Florida House

Former West Melbourne City Council member Dan McDow, a Democrat, has defeated Republican State Representative Monique Miller in Florida state House District 33 by 286 votes.

The result -- coming one week after Election Day -- follows a mandatory machine recount.

The House district is in Brevard County. The county supervisor of elections office reported Tuesday that McDow got 36,428 votes to 36,142 for Miller. The tally was not close enough to force a manual recount.

With this result, Democrats have flipped 17 seats in the Florida House, according to the News Service of Florida. And Republicans no longer have a supermajority. The GOP will hold 70 seats and the Democrats 50 in the new House.

"I'm number 50," McDow said. "I'll be going to Tallahassee tomorrow for orientation and training. So it's going to move pretty quick."

McDow said he's all about inclusivity. He said his campaign surveyed 36,000 residents and found they want government transparency, a lack of corruption and for representatives to "work together, get the job done -- and if you do, we'll vote for you."

"Enough of these colors," he said. "I'm a proud Democrat, but I can't emphasize enough that I work for all the district."