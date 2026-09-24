Winter Park’s new rules require training for e-bike riders under 16

Winter Park has joined other Central Florida jurisdictions in attempting to address safety concerns tied to e-bikes, e-scooters and other micromobility devices.

The City Commission on Wednesday approved new rules that prohibit careless driving on sidewalks and paths and require riders to slow down and concede the right-of-way to pedestrians. They must give an audible warning before overtaking and passing them.

Riders under 16 years old must complete a city-approved education program and wear a helmet. But first the City Commission has to vote on a resolution designating those education programs.

City Commissioner Craig Russell, a longtime educator who encouraged the new rules, is working on that.

"I have a focus group ... of middle schoolers that will be taking the class with me to get some initial data and present that," Russell said.

Police Chief Timothy Volkerson said he identified two good options for the online courses.

"It's very easy to sign up and take the class," Volkerson said. "And they give you a printable certificate, and they really are good education classes that explain in a very understandable way the rules of the road for micromobility devices, bicycles, and scooters.

"So I think there's great value in the classes for the kids."

The ordinance went into effect immediately, but Volkerson said there's still work to do -- creating the new citations and approving the courses for kids -- before the Police Department can fully enforce it.

When the enforcement kicks in, violators will face civil fines of $35 for a first offense and $75 after that.

Safety concerns -- especially over the increasing number of children riding e-bikes, e-scooters and motorized skate boards -- have prompted several Central Florida communities to act, including Ocoee, Winter Garden and DeLand.

Orange County and the city of Orlando are also considering new regulations for micromobility devices. The County Commission is taking up its ordinance on Tuesday.

The Orange County School Board voted this summer to ban e-bikes and e-scooters for students without a driver's license or learners permit.

More on the Winter Park rules

Here are the new rules in Winter Park, which do not apply to motorized wheelchairs or medical mobility devices:

