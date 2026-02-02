© 2026 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Candlelight vigil at Lake Nona VA hospital honors Alex Pretti

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published February 2, 2026 at 9:24 AM EST
“Hate can make noise, but it has no future,” said Mercedes Foster, 16, at a candlelight vigil honoring Alex Pretti in Orlando Sunday evening.
Joe Byrnes
/
Central Florida Public Media
“Hate can make noise, but it has no future,” said Mercedes Foster, 16, at a candlelight vigil honoring Alex Pretti in Orlando Sunday evening.

About 60 people huddled in the wind and cold Sunday evening outside the Veterans Affairs hospital at Lake Nona for a candlelight vigil.

The hospital employees and others honored Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old VA intensive care nurse fatally shot by Department of Homeland Security agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

About 60 people, including VA hospital employees, gathered in front of the medical center in Lake Nona to remember Pretti.
Joe Byrnes
/
Central Florida Public Media
About 60 people, including VA hospital employees, gathered in front of the medical center in Lake Nona to remember Pretti.

Pretti was one of thousands of citizens who opposed the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in that city. But the vigil’s organizers avoided political statements and focused instead on Pretti's character and his life of service to veterans.

Maria Vazquez, a psychologist at the Orlando hospital, was one of the event organizers with the American Federation of Government Employees Local 559. She said staff at the Orlando VA facility were shocked and heartbroken by his death.

Vazquez said Pretti -- who tried to assist a woman who had been knocked down -- lost his life helping someone else.

Maria Vazquez, left, and Melissa Walker, with AFGE Local 559, organized the vigil.
Joe Byrnes
/
Central Florida Public Media
Maria Vazquez, left, and Melissa Walker, with AFGE Local 559, organized the vigil.

"And we recognize," Vazquez said before the event, "what a hero he was to his patients, to the veterans he served, to the staff he worked with and now to all of us."

On Sunday evening -- as it grew darker and temperature fell to 40 degrees -- the group stood in a circle, with small, battery-powered candles casting a glow on somber faces.

Chaplain Audrey Addico led the vigil participants in prayer. Joe Byrnes/Central Florida Publilc Media
Joe Byrnes
/
Central Florida Public Media
Chaplain Audrey Addico led the vigil participants in prayer. Joe Byrnes/Central Florida Publilc Media

There were prayers, hymns and songs. And few people shared their feelings.

Melissa Walker, a nurse in the Orlando hospital, had helped organize the vigil.

She spoke through tears and praised Pretti as an advocate for others, both on duty and off.

"I understand the oath that we take and the responsibility to always do what is right and to stand up for others," she said. "Through this tragedy I will draw strength from his example, reminding me why I do what I do and why I became a nurse."

Pretti was a member of the AFGE. This vigil was one of at least 22 the union planned around the country on Sunday.

The evening grew steadily darker and colder as the vigil continued.
Joe Byrnes
/
Central Florida Public Media
The evening grew steadily darker and colder as the vigil continued.

Tags
Government & Politics Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to Central Florida Public Media from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
Related Content
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details