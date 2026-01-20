DiCeglie's bill to fix controversial SB 180 moves forward

A proposal that would scale back a 2025 law that temporarily blocked cities and counties from approving "more restrictive or burdensome" changes to growth plans continued moving forward Tuesday in the Florida Senate.

The Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the proposal (SB 840), sponsored by Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach.

The controversial growth-related issues were included in a broader law passed after hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton slammed into the state in 2024. The overall law addressed numerous issues, such as debris removal, mutual-aid agreements and building-permit and inspection fees, with backers saying it was designed to help people rebuild damaged homes.

But the law, in part, effectively froze local land-development regulations and comprehensive plans through Oct. 1, 2027, and was made retroactive to Aug. 1, 2024.

DiCeglie’s bill would lead to that part of the law expiring on June 30, 2026, rather than Oct. 1, 2027.

Another part of the law placed restrictions on local land-use regulations after hurricanes for one year after landfall. It applied to counties listed in federal disaster declarations or within 100 miles of hurricane tracks.

DiCeglie’s bill would apply the restrictions to areas that have received federal major disaster declarations and are within 50 miles of storm tracks.

Numerous cities and counties and the growth-management group 1000 Friends of Florida filed separate lawsuits in Leon County circuit court challenging the constitutionality of the part of the law dealing with growth plans.

DiCeglie’s proposal must still go before the Rules Committee before it could reach the Senate floor.