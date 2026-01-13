Florida lawmakers start new ‘journey’ as legislative session gets underway

Republican legislative leaders opened the 2026 legislative session Tuesday citing a need to make life more affordable for Floridians.

But they offered few clues about what will pass in the coming weeks and downplayed divisions between the House and Senate that emerged during the 2025 session.

In a deliberate understatement, Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, said during opening remarks, “I believe it's fair to say that last session turned out differently than most would have expected.”

But then reaching out to House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, Albritton added he looks “forward to working together to finish strong.”

Perez in his own opening remarks was more ambiguous about where the session was headed, saying, “I don’t know what is going to happen.”

“That’s OK because the journey is the best part,” Perez added. “I would not have traded any of the moments we have shared together --- the friendships and the fights, the laughter and the tears --- I would not have traded this experience just for a little more peace or a little more quiet.”

The 2025 session was extended 45 days because of a stalemate over the state budget and tax cuts. Part of the dustup involved House leaders fighting with DeSantis about issues such as property taxes, spending by his agencies and the Hope Florida program, which has been a priority of First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“We found the voice of this House, and we used it with resounding clarity,” Perez said.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said Tuesday that it remains clear the GOP leaders “are not in alignment.”

Perez said the work facing lawmakers includes “affordability and insurance. Taxes and the economy. Prescription drug prices and the rising cost of public benefits.”

“We must ensure Florida stays at the center of our planet’s race for the stars and that our infrastructure keeps pace with our growth,” Perez said. “Every child in Florida, from the unborn to our college graduates, deserves a fair shot at finding their own American Dream.”

Albritton and Perez did not address a special session DeSantis has already scheduled for late April to redraw congressional districts.

Property taxes

Albritton mentioned the governor’s push to ask voters in November to cut homestead property taxes.

“This year, I look forward to providing voters the opportunity to pass meaningful property tax relief,” Albritton said.

The House has advanced a series of property-tax proposals but DeSantis said he favors putting a single measure before voters.

During his remarks, Albritton, a citrus grower, reiterated his support for the citrus industry and what is known as the “rural renaissance” bill (SB 250), which seeks to boost such things as health care, education, transportation and economic development in rural areas. The Senate is slated to take up the bill Wednesday.

A similar bill died last year in the House.

Democratic priorities

While Democrats have called for prioritizing issues such as making housing and groceries more affordable, Albritton cautioned there are limits to addressing affordability.

“For my part, we have to be honest with constituents. The ability of the Florida Legislature -- in a 60-day session -- to influence the price of goods and services within a state economy that is largely driven by national and international economic trends is pretty limited,” Albritton said. “If we are being honest with people, hands down the best thing to happen to the pocketbooks of Florida families was the extension of the Trump tax cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Democrats countered that Republicans, who for three decades have controlled the Legislature, are pushing political distractions through issues such as congressional redistricting.

“When we look around the state, we do not see a Florida that is flourishing,” Driskell said. “People are struggling; in so many places, traffic is awful; schools are underfunded; good health care is hard to find and expensive; and our bills like groceries and utilities keep going up while paychecks stay the same. Our neighbors don’t feel the successes the governor likes to brag about.”

