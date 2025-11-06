Greater Orlando Aviation Authority issues call for donations to support federal workers

From nonperishable food to diapers, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, or GOAA, has asked the community to drop off goods at Orlando International Airport and the Orlando Executive Airport for federal employees that are working through the shutdown.

Federal workers deemed essential, like TSA agents, have to work without pay during government shutdowns, including the current shutdown – which is the longest on record. The organization will collect things like pet supplies, gift cards for gas and food and cleaning supplies.

GOAA’s Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Angela Starke, said this drive is more important than ever at this time. With just three weeks away from Thanksgiving, and ahead of major travel times like the holidays and the EDC music festival, Starke said help is needed now more than ever.

“You can imagine that some of them may have had plans to even travel, that they've had to possibly alter their own plans because they no longer have the funds to do that,” Starke said. “So, we just wanted to make sure that we were showing them earlier, even before Thanksgiving, that we care about them.”

The drop off locations are below:

Orlando International Airport (Terminal C Departures Curb): Tuesday, November 4 – Friday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orlando Executive Airport (ORL): Tuesday, November 4 – Friday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GOAA already had a drive, but because of the length of the shutdown, the pantry was running low and a second phase was needed. Starke said that many of the organization's federal partners, including TSA workers, said the drive has been helpful.

“As the shutdown has continued, we did find that it would be very helpful to our federal partners to begin a collection for food,” Starke said. “We are also collecting diapers. We are collecting pet foods, because a lot of times people have pets, and those needs need to be taken care of as well.”

With Orlando being a major travel destination, Starke said the shutdown has not affected travelers at this time in comparison to other airports across the U.S.

“Our wait times have not grown tremendously long,” Starke said. “They are within the normal timeframes. We have not had a lot of delays…what I can tell you is that we are here to welcome EDC goers, those concert goers, anyone that's coming to town for any other event, and also just to see our theme parks.”

As a reminder, GOAA said federal employees cannot accept gift cards that have more than $10.00 on them.