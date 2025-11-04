Transparency Corner: Help shape our election coverage for Midterms 2026

Transparency Corner is a monthly post where we give you a behind-the-scenes look at our editorial process. We’ll explore everything from the stories we’re covering and why, to insight into how we’re framing our coverage. To learn more about our efforts to not only continue to build trust, but to inform and engage click here.

Elections were held in some states across the country on Tuesday. While the city of New York chose a new mayor, Californians voted on whether to redraw voting maps in a way that would help Democrats, and New Jersey and Virginia voted on new governors. In Orlando, three commission seats were up for grabs.

Here at Central Florida Public Media, our goal is to ensure we are equipping you with the information needed to make decisions that are best for you, your loved ones, your community and society as whole.

2025 has been a year with a lot of change for many of people: new government administrations, new laws, new rules and new policies. All of this change came after the elections of 2024. Midterm elections happening next year will bring more change. The state of Florida will get a new governor as Ron DeSantis is term limited and cannot run again. The city of Orlando will elect someone new to office of mayor for the first time in more than two decades, and the same goes for Orange County, which has had the same mayor since being elected in 2018. There will be elections for Congressional and state lawmakers, local leaders and school board members.

There’s a lot at stake and we want to make sure that we meet your needs. Linked to this post is a survey that will help us decide the issues most important for us to cover. Responses to our election survey will help shape our coverage throughout next year.

And yes, I do know those midterm elections are still a whole year away, but election season will kick into gear much sooner than you may think. So tell us, how can we ensure you’re informed and ready to cast your ballots?

Thanks for engaging!

LaToya

News Director/Managing Editor