Orlando voters head to the polls to fill three City Council seats

Central Florida Public Media | By Ava Jessum
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:58 PM EST
A sign directing people to a voting precinct is pictured.BILL BORTZFIELD / WJCT NEWS
File photo
/
WJCT
Voting is Tuesday in several Central Florida municipal elections.

In this election cycle, voting is happening in Orlando City Council Districts 1, 3 and 5.

Voting takes place Tuesday between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find your closest polling location at ocfelections.gov.

On the ballot for District 1 is incumbent Jim Gray. He faces three opponents, including former Democratic State Rep.Tom Keen. Also featured on the ballot are Manny Acosta and Sunshine Grund.

In District 3, longtime Commissioner Robert Stuart will not be seeking reelection after nearly two decades of service, leaving the seat open for five contenders.

They include Roger Chapin, who previously ran for commissioner back in 2002 and is backed by Robert Stuart. Other candidates include city of Orlando grants manager Mira Tanna, estate attorney Kimberly Kiss, real estate professional Chris Durant and adjunct professor Samuel Chambers.

Incumbent Shan Rose is running for the seat in District 5, after previously being elected in a special election last year to serve as interim commissioner. Her challengers include community activist Lawanna Gelzer and suspended District 5 commissioner Regina Hill.

Hill was replaced by Rose, who won a special election, following Hill’s indictment on five felony charges involving exploitation on an elderly constituent. Hill is currently awaiting trial but has continued to campaign for reelection.

Municipal elections are also taking place Tuesday in Brevard, Volusia, and Lake counties.
