Orlando voters head to the polls to fill three City Council seats

In this election cycle, voting is happening in Orlando City Council Districts 1, 3 and 5.

Voting takes place Tuesday between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find your closest polling location at ocfelections.gov .

On the ballot for District 1 is incumbent Jim Gray . He faces three opponents, including former Democratic State Rep. Tom Keen . Also featured on the ballot are Manny Acosta and Sunshine Grund .

In District 3, longtime Commissioner Robert Stuart will not be seeking reelection after nearly two decades of service, leaving the seat open for five contenders.

They include Roger Chapin , who previously ran for commissioner back in 2002 and is backed by Robert Stuart. Other candidates include city of Orlando grants manager Mira Tanna , estate attorney Kimberly Kiss , real estate professional Chris Durant and adjunct professor Samuel Chambers .

Incumbent Shan Rose is running for the seat in District 5, after previously being elected in a special election last year to serve as interim commissioner. Her challengers include community activist Lawanna Gelzer and suspended District 5 commissioner Regina Hill .

Hill was replaced by Rose, who won a special election, following Hill’s indictment on five felony charges involving exploitation on an elderly constituent. Hill is currently awaiting trial but has continued to campaign for reelection.