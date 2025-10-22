Government shutdown grounds Orlando’s air show

The ongoing government shutdown has grounded this year’s Orlando’s Air Dot Show, an annual aviation tour.

The show visited seven locations across the nation. The last stop would have been at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, originally planned for Oct. 25 and Oct 26.

The shutdown prevents military personnel from participating, which led to the decision by organizers to call off the show. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Navy F-18 Super Hornet Demo team, the Remax Parachute team and more were originally scheduled to perform at the Sanford event.

Chris Dirato, the Director of Public Relations for the Orlando air show, said fans and organizers are disappointed in the decision.

Because the show lost its headliner, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and other military performers, Dirato said the show could not go on with just civilian participants or it would be incomplete.

“It was kind of being shot in the foot in terms of having to stage a quality air show like we're used to doing so at Orlando Sanford International Airport,” Dirato said. “So, we held that hope to the last possible moment…but we had reached a point of no return when we had to cancel the show. Grudgingly, I might add.”

Dirato has been with this tour for over a decade. Along with celebrating patriotic values and military personnel, Dirato said this air show appeals to all, including families.

“You'll see many families out there with children and, and it also becomes an educational opportunity,” Dirato said. “What I mean by that is maybe there's kids that will be inspired to get involved with the aviation industry and or the military. So, it's kind of a triple edge sword, if you will, in terms of what the attractiveness is to go to an air show in general.”

Ticket holders can receive a refund, or defer tickets to next year’s show that celebrates America's 250th birthday.

“You come out to an air show, you're wrapped in red, white and blue,” Dirato said. “It's patriotic throughout. We expect a great celebration next year, and we would ask that the fans keep an eye out for the exact dates that will be listed, as well as the performers as we set them in stone.”