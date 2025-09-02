Orlando’s license plate readers aim to bolster downtown safety. For some, they raise privacy concerns

The city of Orlando is turning to license plate readers as it works to make its downtown safer. The move comes after a number of violent incidents in Orlando’s downtown business corridor that prompted additional safety measures.

In June, Orlando city commissioners and Mayor Buddy Dyer unanimously approved using $150,000 in state funding to implement license plate readers at the entrances and exits of some downtown parking garages.

District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz says the technology is aimed at deterring crime – and making downtown a safer place.

"Once people realize that there's cameras, that's a deterrent on its own. ... let's say if you're having a stolen vehicle situation or maybe an incident happened with somebody. You go through that tag and you can identify, okay, which cars were a Buick, you know, green in color, or any of these certain characteristics of the particular vehicle that may be involved in an incident. That's how we use that information," said Ortiz.

Community concerns

The council approved a contract of nearly $150,000 for Motorola to provide the cameras, using state funding to foot the bill.

But for some, it raises concerns about privacy – and those concerns might keep people away from downtown establishments. This includes one downtown business owner of club Elixir, David Siminou, who says these city safety measures are driving customers away.

"All these actions have stopped people coming to eat...now, they go straight back home and they go to the restaurants or bars around their neighborhood," and not downtown, said Siminou.

Ortiz is hoping to alleviate those concerns as the city works to address safety.

"So those tag readers are not going to be used to scan every person that says, Okay, this is John Doe that just came through here. No, that's not the way it works. I tell you, even more, police officers are not allowed to just enter whoever they want. This is not just for them to abuse that system. This is strictly, strictly for business," said Ortiz.

There are state regulations when it comes to using the database. The state requires agencies to provide training or other documented proficiency to all personnel who will be managing, maintaining, and using the database system.

The training required should cover privacy protections on the use of the technology, as well as the impact and sanctions for potential violations. Agencies are also required to use record-keeping practices that document all deployments of the database system.

The Orlando Police Department, which has jurisdiction over downtown Orlando, declined to comment for this story.

Working towards a safer downtown

This decision to bring readers to parking garages is just part of a larger effort for a safer downtown Orlando. Some past moves the city has made include issuing an after-midnight alcohol sales program that requires businesses to acquire a permit from the city if they wish to sell and serve alcohol after midnight.

Another measure taken was reopening Orange Avenue to regular vehicle traffic on weekend nights to stop visitors from wandering in the street.

Siminou understands the need for measures like license plate readers, but wishes the city would work with businesses to come up with solutions.

"All these people that are in the business, they did not sit down and talk to us about what we need to do,” said Siminou. “Its always about a reaction instead of being proactive."

But Ortiz said the city is working to make downtown a better place to serve businesses, which includes additional safety measures.

"At the end of the day, what we want downtown for families to be able to come over. We're working on bringing more cafes, more restaurants, more places where the family can gather and have a good time,” said Ortiz. “And that's what this should be about, is about people having quality of life."

