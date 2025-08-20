Groveland voters reject Councilwoman Judith Fike after offensive social media posts

Voters rejected Groveland City Council member Judith Fike in a primary election on Tuesday.

Fike, who was appointed to the District 4 seat in December, received 14% of the vote in a three-way race.

The City Council suspended Fike earlier this summer over offensive social media posts. The posts at issue included racist and apparently anti-gay content. Fike apologized but said the examples made public had been altered.

Campaign website photo Jim O’Neil

She took her suspension to court and was reinstated .

Early results show Jim O'Neil received 496 votes, two more than he needed to reach 50%. That would make him the outright winner, but those early results are not official yet -- and don’t include provisional ballots or mail-in ballots with issues still to be cleared up.

According to O’Neil's campaign website and public statements, he is a retired Navy officer and Explosive Ordnance Disposal diver who later worked as a contractor for the State Department. Other jobs include being the first CEO of the South Lake County Community Foundation and a risk manager for Lake County School.

Michael Jaycox came in second with 36% of the vote. If the official count changes the tally, he could end up in a runoff with O'Neil.

The official results will be released on Friday if no recount is required, according to the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office.