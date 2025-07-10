Groveland councilwoman sues to undo her suspension over controversial social media posts

Judith Fike is asking a judge to nullify a vote that suspended her from the Groveland City Council on Monday because of social media posts deemed offensive.

Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini is Councilwoman Fike's lawyer. He filed the lawsuit Tuesday and is seeking an injunction and declaratory judgement.

He said a judge has offered to hold the hearing on his emergency filing early next week.

Sabatini said the suspension is political -- with Fike in the middle of an election cycle -- and concerns her free speech.

"And the lawsuit is very clear," he said. “The city of Groveland does not have the legal authority to remove or suspend any of its own members, period."

The Groveland City Council voted to suspend Fike Monday night and had her escorted from the meeting. The council also wants an investigator to look into her racially charged and apparently anti-gay social media posts.

The Clermont Sun first reported on the posts, and Fike published an apology saying she has grown and is campaigning on "inclusiveness, fairness and standing up for Groveland."