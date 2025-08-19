Central Florida Democrats denounce GOP congressional redistricting effort

Democratic lawmakers gathered in Orlando Monday to denounce the plan to draw new congressional maps being considered by Florida's Republican leaders.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith said the plan to redistrict congressional seats to benefit Republicans and President Donald Trump is unconstitutional in Florida.

Those GOP discussions are in response to a call by President Donald Trump for Texas and other Republican-led states to redistrict to preserve the GOP majority in the House after the 2026 mid-terms.

State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said that he -- as a legislator, unlike local officials or state attorneys -- can take a stand without fear of removal from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We're here because this attempt by Republicans to draw new maps to keep themselves in power mid-decade, it's completely unprecedented," he said. "It's completely unprecedented, and the reason it's completely unprecedented is because it is totally illegal."

Guillermo Smith cites the Fair Districts state constitutional amendment that says the maps "may not be drawn to favor or disfavor an incumbent or political party."

Florida’s efforts so far at redistricting

DeSantis has said he considers it "appropriate" to look at redistricting the congressional seats, which he said are "malapportioned" due to population changes.

On Aug. 7, House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, sent a memo to House members announcing a Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting.

He said a Florida Supreme Court ruling upholding the current Congressional map -- even though it diminished Black representation -- "raises important and distinct questions about the applicability and interpretation of certain provisions of the so-called 'Fair Districts' provisions of the Florida Constitution and their intersection with Federal law."

Perez said he'll name the select committee members in September.

No one running for Congress should apply, he said. "In addition, while as elected Members of the House you are free to express your own opinions, statements about redistricting that suggest an intent to favor or disfavor an incumbent or political party, which is currently prohibited by the Florida Constitution, will also disqualify you from consideration."

Democrats Monday said that demand is a "gag order" -- and one they won't be obeying.

Congressman Frost

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, said that Trump and other Republicans are acting out of fear because their policies are unpopular.

"He doesn't want to pay the political price, and that's why he is looking to cheat," Frost said. "And now, instead of facing voters, he's trying to change the rules of the game. And this isn't just about Florida. It's not just about Texas. It's a part of a national strategy and a coordinated attack."

The Central Florida Democrats voiced support for Democratic governors preparing to redraw their own congressional lines in response to redistricting in Texas and other Republican-led states.

"But here's the truth, fair maps are the foundations of fair elections, and fair elections are the foundation of a healthy democracy. Voters should decide who represents them. Politicians should not be choosing who their voters are,” Frost said.

“We have to fight fire with fire, but we have to be honest about this moment and say that we're not proud of this. We're not proud of this race to the bottom, but we're going to do what we need to do to protect this country and protect this country from a demagogue and authoritarian like Donald Trump."

Frost said GOP redistricting plans are "racist schemes to silence Black and brown communities," young voters and working people.