Kissimmee stands firm on alcohol ordinance, looks at noise next

Kissimmee officials continue their work toward a “new Kissimmee” and change in city culture. Its downtown district has been the main target of tweaks to alcohol and noise regulations. While the city commission Tuesday approved new restrictions in serving alcohol, they could not come to a consensus on what to do about noise levels downtown.

Business owners in the downtown community redevelopment area will need to cut-off alcohol sales at midnight. But there’s a workaround: Commissioners unanimously approved a measure that requires businesses to pour $250 into a post-midnight sale permit. Businesses with the appropriate alcohol license can then sell spirits between midnight and 2 a.m..

State statute prevents alcohol sales after midnight, but municipalities throughout Florida can enact laws to extend sales times. Right now, Kissimmee business owners do not need the new permit. Come Oct. 1, however, it will be a yearly requirement for any downtown establishment. It equals out to a little more than $20 a month.

Mayor Jackie Espinosa owns a business downtown. She has been a vocal leader of the shift in culture and called for her fellow restaurateurs to stop complaining about what she considers best for the city.

“The audience we have or the audience we want to continue attracting. Who do you want to attract?” she asked.

The big-ticket item that sparked the most conversation Tuesday night was an ordinance that dealt with downtown noise levels .

Deputy City Manager Austin Blake presented multiple routes for the city to take. He gave four options for each of: maximum noise levels, outdoor speaker regulations, monetary fines and levels of enforcement.

Luis-Alfredo Garcia / Central Florida Public Media An onlooker watches Deputy City Manager Austin Blake at Tuesday evening's city commission meeting.

Commissioners agreed to increase penalties for noise violations, including a $400 fine for first-time offenders. But the commission could not decide what hours and what volume level were appropriate. The body of five, however, did agree that downtown gets too loud too late.

Current city law lets businesses keep noise levels at 85 decibels until 10 p.m. – from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., these levels need to be contained to 70 decibels. Eighty-five decibels is around what heavy traffic sounds like from the inside of a car. Seventy is standing right next to a running washing machine.

The city pointed to noise complaints, the need for officers and nearby residential buildings as push factors for the changes. Nearby apartment complexes include The Allen and Weston 4 Hundred. And the city just approved downtown hotel development plans at its last city council meeting.

Espinosa’s major issue with the current ordinance is compliance. She felt as though planned expansions would only add to the problem, and she wanted the city to act proactively to avoid future compounding noise.

Tuesday night was not the liveliest in Kissimmee, but when Central Florida Public Media went out after the meeting with a sound level meter, multiple businesses were playing music from outside speakers that leaped the legal sound threshold. And these speakers were playing music after 10 p.m., which by city ordinance is not allowed.

The mayor wants to see the city’s new police chief, Charles Broadway, and officers hone-in on enforcement. She said it will not matter what the rules are if Kissimmee Police act too lax.

“If we’re not implementing it and KPD is not front-and-center, we’re back to being here in six months,” she said.

Ray Parsons owns multiple businesses in the downtown district. He said he understood the city’s stance but believed they are moving without enough input from business owners.

“We’re all trying to do the same thing. And we can continue to make adjustments, but we just don’t need to move so fast,” he said. “They’re going to put a lot of small businesses out of business, and it’s just not necessary.”

Parsons was surprised by the animosity between the public and city officials. Tuesday night’s meeting was not particularly packed, but he said most business owners were not aware the noise ordinance would see multiple options. He thought the current proposed ordinance would be a simple discussion, not one made up of 16 different potential regulations.

Commissioners delayed a specific decision on sound levels and outside speakers until the city’s next meeting in August. City Manager Mike Steigerwald said the city would assess the ordinance next week.