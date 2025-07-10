Winter Park moves forward with protest restrictions by library

Protesters in Winter Park look like they’ll have less ground to rally on in the coming weeks. City commissioners pushed a contentious ordinance through its first reading. In a divided vote, commissioners moved forward with an ordinance that would limit where demonstrators could go around the city’s library and events center.

Wednesday afternoon’s revised reading came after a previous version of the measure was sidelined. Legal barriers and buffer zones were determined to be too restrictive. Commissioners agreed to table after a meeting last month, and the new no-protest perimeter won over three on the council.

The two others, however, were not pleased.

Although the complex's parking lot and parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Park had restrictions removed, it wasn’t enough for two commissioners. Warren Lindsay and Marty Sullivan say the city is trying to solve a problem that does not exist – and they fear it could restrict free speech rights.

Public records show that just one disturbance reported to police at the buildings this year involved a protest or demonstration. Lindsay, a defense attorney, said the city has no need for the rule.

“It’s a solution looking for a problem. It’s not necessary,” he said.

Those in favor see it as an issue of public safety. The intent is to keep disruptions away from the library and convention center. Mayor Sheila DeCiccio said children visiting the library and families attending an event should feel safe in the space. “You should have the right to hear the band play without interference from right outside the window.”

“These rights can co-exist with the rights of others to gather peacefully,” she said.

An avid Winter Park protestor agreed with the dissenting commissioners. Cheryl Stone has lived in Winter Park for more than 30 years. She’s protested in her home city, Orlando and Apopka.

She said the library and events center wasn’t even the best spot in town to wave signs. Even as nationwide protests rallied through Central Florida last month, the complex saw no reported action.

“It came across as reactive,” she said of the ordinance “It came across as people being scared,” she said.

Luis-Alfredo Garcia / Central Florida Public Media Cheryl Malone speaks during public comment at Tuesday afternoon's meeting.

Local governments can regulate protests and locations as long as no specific content is targeted. People must have an alternative way to speak their mind, and the change has to serve in government interest.

The ordinance adds multiple new restrictions. Groups of two or more “presenting a cause or grievance” cannot operate in the perimeter zone unless authorized by the Winter Park Library or city. And nobody can intentionally disrupt a private event, city event or library operations while in the zone.

Repeat offenders will face a $500 fine. The fine only comes after a third warning. The first two violations are accompanied by a verbal warning and then a trespass warning.

Commissioner Craig Russell City said it’s not the words at issue. It’s where they’re said.

“We want people to be free. I know that’s not an issue with this ordinance,” he said to Central Florida Public Media following the vote.

A second reading of the ordinance will come at a future commission meeting.