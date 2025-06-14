Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests draw crowds in Central Florida

More than 15 ‘No Kings’ events were taking place Saturday throughout Central Florida.

Central Florida Public Media is covering the day of protests in communities across the region.

Three arrested in Ocala

Ocala had a mostly peaceful No Kings protest Saturday morning. Hundreds of people were there, based on photos on Facebook and local news reports.

Police say three people were arrested. Two counter protesters accused of pushing protesters were charged with battery.

One of those men was wearing Proud Boy-related clothing, according to an Ocala Police Department spokesman. That suspect also had brass knuckles and was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

One protester was also charged with battery. Police say the woman struck someone with a cardboard sign.

‘No Kings’ in The Villages, but lots of signs and golf carts

Hundreds of Villages residents joined the national No Kings day of protests in opposition to President Donald Trump on Saturday morning near Lake Sumter Landing.

A few hours later, Trump supporters joyfully and noisily held golf cart parades converging on another Villages town square. They were celebrating Flag Day and Trump's 79th birthday.

Villagers 4 Democracy

At the No Kings event, well before its official 10:30 a.m. start time, many had lined up along Morse Boulevard, waving signs. They elicited the frequent honking of horns from drivers on the street, and some of those in the cars raised a thumbs up.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media Rochelle Bosley Larson helped to organized the No Kings protest in The Villages through the Villagers 4 Democracy Facebook group.

But some passers-by countered with support for Trump, and one of them held a large Trump flag out the car window.

"Today we are here in hopes of making a difference and pointing out Trump's policies that we believe are unfair, unjust, unconstitutional and criminal," said Rochelle Bosley Larson, one of the organizers with the Facebook group Villagers 4 Democracy.

The Villages, America's largest retirement community, is a conservative area that went for Trump in presidential elections since 2016.

Larson said their protests have grown in size. She said more and more Villagers who had never attended a protest and feared being "outed" by their conservative neighbors have discovered that there are a lot of like-minded people.

"And people come out and they are just amazed," she said. "They've been tearful. They say they are just surprised at how many people are participating."

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media Seventy-nine-year-old Harriet Alexander of The Villages held a "Dump Trump" sign and wore a clown wig. "So I think Trump is a clown," she said.

She said 765 had registered for this No Kings event but others likely attended without registering.

Maryann Raines, 77, of The Villages, held a sign saying "Democracy not oligarchy." Trump's federal jobs cuts hit close to home for Raines. Her daughter worked for USAID.

"And she was one of the first to get fired, and so I'm out here supporting her," Raines said, "and because of the corruption in the government, I mean, he's out there making money off being president."

Seventy-nine-year-old Harriet Alexander was kicking back in a folding chair, holding a "Dump Trump" sign and wearing a rainbow-colored clown wig.

"So I think that Trump is a clown," she said by way of an explanation."He doesn't know how to speak. Every time he talks, he talks gibberish. If you ask him a question, he'll say, I don't know. I have to ask my lawyer, or I don't know ... if I have to follow the Constitution."

'Happy birthday, President Trump'

A couple of hours later and just around the corner in Lake Sumter Landing, dozens of golf carts festooned ⁬with patriotic bunting and pro-Trump posters were getting set for a parade through the retirement community.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media A golf cart parade honoring president Donald Trump's 79th birthday pulled into Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

They planned to join golf carts from two other parts of The Villages for a Trump birthday party in Wildwood.

Diana Hammond, president of the Republican Federated Women of The Villages, said they expected a total of around 600 golf carts.

"We're here as patriots to celebrate Flag Day and President Trump's birthday," she said. "It's an exciting day for us, and we're looking forward to celebrating with others. ... We believe in our God and our country. We believe in our First Amendment rights. We believe in military law enforcement."

Debbie Fleming of Sumter County clapped her hands as she explained why she had joined the parade.

"To celebrate President Trump's birthday!" she exclaimed. "And making America great again! Yeah! Yay, President Trump!"

Then she sang one verse of "Happy Birthday” for him.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media Debbie Fleming blew a kiss to President Trump after singing "Happy Birthday."

Thousands in Brevard County join ‘No Kings’ protests

Courtesy of Dan McDow

Brevard County joined a national movement Saturday, when thousands of people showed up in the City of Cocoa for the "No Kings" protest, opposing Pres. Donald Trump and his policies.

Activists said more than 2,000 people spread across the intersection of State Road 520, locally called King Street, and U.S.-1. Earlier this week Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey warned protestors that his deputies would not be afraid to use deadly force if things turned violent.

On Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey took to a press conference to remind locals that running over protesters is protected under Florida law if drivers are harassed or feel unsafe. He warned riots or violence would be met with deadly force.

Dan McDowell is chair of the Brevard County Democratic Executive Committee. He said the for some, the threatening message worked.

“We had 108 cancellations and almost every one of those said, ‘I do not want a graveyard death,’ because that's the words the sheriff used,” said McDow.

Event organizer, Fara Megargee, with Awake Brevard said she felt the crowd was protected at all times by Cocoa Police. She said they were very helpful and ensured their safety.

Megargee said that, other than some drivers yelling obscenities at the demonstrators in support of Trump, and two of the protesters suffering from heat related illnesses, the protest went as well as could have been expected.

"We're taking a stand, showing the community that we are not going to be silenced, and we are going to be out here peacefully, doing this, and won't be intimidated by that kind of talk. We felt very strong,” she said.

The biggest obstacle the crowd faced, Megargee said, was “No Trespassing” signs on the lot she said they've been using for years to park and protest in this area, but a nearby church offered help and space.

Lillian Hernández Caraballo is a Report for America corps member.