Protestors call for state to drop charges against suspended UCF student

A group of 20 protestors rallied outside the Orange County Courthouse in downtown Orlando Wednesday afternoon, calling for the state and the Orange-Osceola state attorney to drop felony charges against a suspended University of Central Florida student.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Gibson was arrested Oct. 7, 2024, at a protest in support of Palestine outside of Orlando City Hall during a city council meeting. Shortly after, the University of Central Florida suspended him. Supporters also want his university suspension reversed and are concerned that UCF used the incident to set an example following several high-profile protests on campuses across the state last year.

Gibson, who wore a ski mask, allegedly tried to push his way into city hall and pulled on the doors after they were shut, according to the October police report.

The affidavit also said Gibson refused to “get back three times” and pushed a licensed security guard on the shoulder. Filed by officer Kyle Olson, his report said the decision to arrest Gibson came after these actions. Police knocked him to the ground in the courthouse courtyard to make the arrest, which the report said he resisted.

“He resisted our efforts to detain him by pulling his arms away from us toward his chest. We were able to pull his arms out, place them behind his back, and secure him in handcuffs without further incident,” the report reads.

On Mar. 28, 2025, District Nine State Attorney Monique Worrell filed a third-degree felony charge against Gibson. The decision came three days before the filing deadline, as state law gives 175 days for charges to be brought against a person accused of a felony.

No action was taken on the resistance.

The Orlando Police Department, UCF and Worrell’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Gibson made an appearance in court for the case on Wednesday, in which a written plea of not guilty and a waiver of arraignment were filed. A waiver of arraignment typically states that the defendant is aware of and understands the charges made against them; the waiver foregoes the arraignment process.

Edmund Anglero, who helped organize the protest, said the group intentionally gathered on the day of Gibson’s appearance. “We’re out here trying to show the judge, the state attorney and all the other prosecutors involved that there’s community support behind Chris – that there’s people willing to stand up.”

Anglero is with Orlando Against Police Crimes and is no stranger to protests. He said for him, it’s crucial to show face and be seen at these protests.

“I don’t want to hide, you know,” he said. “It’s important to be seen – to not be faceless.”

Gibson and the 19 others stood outside of the courthouse for about an hour. He dawned a black “UCF Knights” shirt, which he said he wore out of spite.

The university suspended Gibson in December for the spring and summer 2025 semesters. This was before any charges had been officially filed against him. He was set to graduate from the university with a bachelor’s degree in information technology at the beginning of May.

Gibson and Anglero both believe UCF has attempted to make “an example” out of the case, as his suspension came before the charges were filed. Although the protest was off campus, the university determined his behavior to breach the student code of conduct.

He had also earlier thrown signs from an anti-abortion group into the school reflection pond.

His appeal was denied, and he sued UCF in February in an attempt to be reinstated.

Gibson said he cannot fathom the community support he has received, even if the protest netted just 20 people.

“I’m just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “It goes deeper, and it goes more galling than me, but I am part of it,” he said in reference to his suspension and arrest.

His trial hearing is set for May 13, according to court records.