The Florida House has passed a measure to protect state parks from development

State parks would have more protection from development under a bill approved in the full Florida House on Wednesday.

The measure, (HB 209) follows last year’s failed proposal to build golf courses, hotels and resorts in the parks.

Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, is behind the House measure to help protect all state parks from future development.

“HB 209 seeks to limit development within in our state parks and ensure that anytime there is a change to our state land management plan, that there is maximum public participation," said Snyder.

The land management measure is called the “State Park Preservation Act." It passed the House floor, 115-0, and it preserves state land by limiting new development like pickleball courts, hotels, and golf courses—amenities considered in last year’s "2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative" proposal from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

ICYMI: DEP is increasing opportunities through the Great Outdoors Initiative to enhance public access, outdoor recreation opportunities and overnight accommodations throughout @FLStateParks. Learn more: https://t.co/J3685mQEMT. — Florida DEP News (@FLDEPNews) August 20, 2024

The plan was to expand outdoor recreation and lodging in nine state parks across Florida including Grayton Beach and Camp Helen near Panama City. However, the proposal faced heavy public backlash in August. DeSantis said he had never approved the idea.

“It was something that was leaked," DeSantis said during a August 28 press conference. "It was never approved by me. I never saw that. They are going back to the drawing board.”

Wilfredo Lee/AP / AP Protesters chant against Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to develop state parks with business ventures such as golf courses, pickleball courts and large hotels, during a demonstration at Oleta River State Park, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

On Wednesday, Rep. Synder told lawmakers that the bill will require public hearings for all future park plans.

The measure also creates a special advisory panel that will report back to the Legislature. And the proposal also clarifies that state parks can only be used for "conservation-based recreational uses, such as camping, fishing, hiking, and boating."

“The public outcry you could probably hear it all the way up to the moon to mars," said Rep. Lindsay Cross, D-St. Petersburg, who co-sponsored the bill.

"We have 175 treasured parks in our state, with 176th on the way. This will help protect the archaeological history of these parks.”

HB 209 has support from advocates for state parks who say the proposed developments could have had negative environmental impacts on fragile and protected areas.

“After eight days of public outrage, DeSantis was forced to back off plans to develop nine Florida state parks — a huge credit to all the people who united in opposition,” said @EveSamples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades.https://t.co/SMCMHKglXl — Friends of the Everglades (@FoEverglades) August 28, 2024

“Floridians love state parks. They love the access to nature they provide and the solitude," said Executive Director of Friends of the Everglades Eve Samples.

The Senate version of the bill (SB 080) is still in committee. It has slightly different language than the House bill and some environmentalists say "it’s not as strong."

For the bills to become law, a measure with the exact same language must pass both chambers.

