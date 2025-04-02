The Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs held its annual Military Appreciation Day at the Capitol

Over a dozen groups came out to the Capitol building Wednesday for Veterans Appreciation Day.

WFSU spoke with a few team members, to find out what they’re doing to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Florida lawmakers prepare to tally up their proposed budgets for the year, state veteran support groups are advocating out on the 3rd floor rotunda to make sure their funding requests are heard.

“Money is very limited," said Nick Cannon, Director of Operations for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund. "We’re having to cut off our applications the first week of the month to ensure that we can help as many veterans as needed.”

Wounded Veteran Relief Fund is a veteran support group tasked with getting money out to eligible disabled vets throughout the state.

WVRF's Canon said on Wednesday that he’s in Tallahassee to ask for $250,000 to ensure the program can continue helping disabled vets catch up on outstanding bills and receive free dental treatment.

“In a time where the VA, unfortunately, doesn’t cover 85% of our veterans through dental care, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund steps up and bridges that gap to make sure our veterans are proud of their smile.”

Canon says the group’s request has the support of lawmakers from both chambers.

This comes as the state’s Veterans Affairs Department looks to expand one of its veteran support programs called 'Pathway for Patriots.' It was founded by First Lady Casey DeSantis in 2023.

On Wednesday, Holly Bernardo introduced herself as the program’s director.

By reducing government and embracing communities—particularly our faith-based partners—Hope Florida has been able to help thousands across the state.



Hope Florida is bringing hope to Floridians every day. If you have a need or want to fulfill a need, please visit… pic.twitter.com/6fHBx6jwZ9 — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 3, 2024

“I get to work with the best partners," Bernado said. "These are all nonprofits faith-based communities and businesses that are supporting veterans."

"We help with everything from employment, housing, to veterans accessing their earned benefits.”

There are over 40 different veteran-related bills filed this session. Some are being taken up on the House and Senate floor.