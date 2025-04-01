© 2025 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida lawmakers advance bill to allow video cameras in school classrooms

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:08 PM EDT
A green, mesh pencil cup with pencils sits on a desk in a classroom.
Patrick Sternad
/
WFSU Public Media
A classroom pencil jar sits on a teacher's desk

The measure passed unanimously Tuesday.

  • In an effort to protect kids with disabilities, a panel of Florida lawmakers are advancing a bill letting parents of special needs students to monitor school classrooms.
  • If passed, House Bill 257 would allow cameras to be installed in classrooms for special needs students.
  • Read on to find out why one Florida parent supports the measure.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Dina Justice stood in front of lawmakers in support of a bill that would have allowed her to witness the abuse her daughter, Emily, took when she was just eight years old.

Emily is autistic and non-verbal.

Dina said it wasn’t until a school staff member came forward that she discovered her daughter was being verbally and physically abused at school by a teacher.

“The teacher would place her in a chair in the middle of the room and have one of the aids pin her arms behind her back," Dina explained to House PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee.

"The teacher would get directly in her face and tell her she was bad. 15 years, and some traumas never fade anyway. This bill is way overdue.”

Emily is now 24.

Dina Justice stood in front of a Florida House PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in support of a bill that would have allowed her to witness the abuse her daughter Emily took when she was just eight-years-old. (The Florida Channel)
The Florida Channel live stream
Dina Justice stood in front of a Florida House PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in support of a bill that would have allowed her to witness the abuse her daughter Emily took when she was just eight-years-old. (The Florida Channel)

The panel of House lawmakers approved Miami Dade Democratic Representative Kevin Chambliss’ measure.

The bill (HB 257) requires all public and charter schools in Florida— except those in fiscally constrained counties—to install video cameras and audio recording devices inside their special-ed classes.

“There have been instances where we have found that they were unexplained abuse," said Chambliss. "That is every parent’s nightmare. This bill seeks to address that."

Cameras will not be placed in restrooms and changing areas. School districts will need to have them installed in classes that have at least one nonverbal student with a disability. And the recordings must be kept for at least three months and be readily available to the parents, law enforcement, and the Department of Children and Families.

Brevard Republican Representative Chase Tramont said the bill is necessary to ensure parents of special needs students, have the proof they need in case their child is abused or neglected.

“This bill is going to get passed one way or another at some point, so I congratulate you on being on the right side of history," said Rep. Tramont.

The bi-partisan measure needs to pass one more committee before it can be taken up on the House floor.

Its Senate companion (SB 1006) has yet to have a hearing.

Tags
Government & Politics State News
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

See stories by Adrian Andrews
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details